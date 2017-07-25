Home > New Music >

"Money" is coming on the heels of the success of his previous single, "Colombi", featuring Oritsefemi and Harrysong.

DG Records act and fast rising Afro pop singer, Cyprex (Chukwuyem Onyemaka Romeo)  is poised to hit up the Nigerian music scene as he releases another single from his yet to be released album.

Signed under the music company led by Jegbefume Henry, Cyprex has boasted that the new single, "Money", will rule the airwaves. 

Money, already has a video that was directed in Lagos by Matt Max and produced by Emani.

Cyprex made his way to fame with the release of his first two singles, My Time and Honey which were released in 2016 to wide acclaim. And the success was flowered by Colombi with a video directed by Mat Max.

On the academic front, Cyprex is not found wanting. He went to Medical school before studying Environmental Science at Delta State University at Masters level.

Cyprex - Money
