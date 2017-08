Boogey has laid down an emotional freestyle song titled 'Feel', jumping on the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar's 'Feel' off his ''DAMN'' album.

The rapper expresses his thoughts on the industry, not getting rewarded financially by so called fans.

"Aint nobody paying, they just wanna play it for free...If Hip-Hop is dead, it's your fault," Boogey says on the rap song.