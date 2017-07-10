Home > New Music >

Blackmagic gives a refreshing feel of 'Wonder' ft Fetty Wap

Music Black magic - 'Wonder' ft Fetty Wap

This remix has got a jumpy Afrobeat feel, giving the tune a refreshing vibe.

Black Wonder is out with an international version of song 'Wonder' featuring American rapper Fetty Wap.

The original version was released earlier in 2016.

Speaking about the song, ejay as he is also known said "The song is inspired by an ode to the beauty that African women possess, and the power of that beauty to inspire art and creativity. The song is about the pure pleasure of watching a beautiful woman dance, the radiance of her smile and the wonder of her body. A woman’s beauty is one of the many joys of life."

