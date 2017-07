Barz signed to The Silent Music Company is out with a mid-tempo groovy tune titled 'Ajibole'.

The rising Hip Hop goes for a mellow sound, talking about a relatable story dealing with relationships.

Prior to this, Barz has had out two releases in 'Good love' featuring Chigul and 'Kilamiti'. He also joined Terry tha rapman in the dope joint 'Baby boy'.

Check out 'Ajibole' on Soundcloud.