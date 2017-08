24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Headies 2016 nominated rapper A-Q is out with a remix to song 'Jazzman' featuring Dremo, Yung6ix and DJ Spinall.

A-Q was nominated in the Best Rap Single category at the Headies 2016 for the song 'Agu Ji Ndi Men' off his "Rose" album.

'Jazzman' is off his forthcoming album "Blessed Forever."