24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Flavour gives God the deserved praise and adoration in 'Most high' featuring Semah G. Weifur.

The song produced by Masterkraft and off his "Ijele - The Traveler" album, features a Ghanaian boy singer Semah G. Weifur.

Watch and share.