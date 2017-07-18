Spender :  'Two for the night' [Video]

Independent South African/Nigerian Trap and Hip Hop artist Ogbaji Godwin, known as Spender has returned with release of song titled ‘Two for the night’.

In late 2016 the rapper tested the waters by releasing a song for listening purposes titled ‘Dollar Bill’.

‘Two for the night’ is the first single taken out of Spender’s debut album due for release during the course of 2017. Spender’s debut album promises to feature some of SA’s biggest names in Hip Hop, all to be revealed in due course‎.