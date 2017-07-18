Home > Music Videos >

Spender :  'Two for the night' [Video]

Spender 'Two for the night' [Video]

The Hip-Hop act drops this for the party hoppers.

  • Published:

Caze 'Phakisha' ft DJ Maphorisa [Video]
Music Jabby Jay - 'Paper'
Music Bouqui - 'Underground'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Independent South African/Nigerian Trap and Hip Hop artist Ogbaji Godwin, known as Spender has returned with release of song titled ‘Two for the night’.

In late 2016 the rapper tested the waters by releasing a song for listening purposes titled ‘Dollar Bill’.

‘Two for the night’ is the first single taken out of Spender’s debut album due for release during the course of 2017.  Spender’s debut album promises to feature some of SA’s biggest names in Hip Hop, all to be revealed in due course‎.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 JAY-Z 'Bam' [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Music Video Chart Olamide's 'Summer body' featuring Davido tops...bullet
3 Davina Oriakhi 'F.S.L.S' [Video]bullet

Music Videos

Rock Steady - Success Story [
Rocksteady 'Success story' (Lagos story) [Video]
Odunsi - Vanilla freestyle.
Odunsi (The Engine) 'Vanilla freestyle' [Video]
Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie
Seyi Shay 'Weekend vibes' ft Sarkodie [Video]
ogoo you are mine.
Ogoo 'You are mine' [Video]