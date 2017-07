24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Seyi Shay has released a video for remix of her upbeat single 'Weekend vibes' featuring Sarkodie.

Shay flaunts her sexiness appeal as Sarkodie shows his rap prowess in the video that has cameo appearances of Nollywood actor and model Bryan Okwara, and hypeman Special Ed.

The cut was directed by Mr Moe Musa.