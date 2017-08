24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ric Hassani is out with a beautiful video for his love song titled 'Only you'.

The love song is off his forthcoming debut album "The African Gentleman" which is now available for pre-order.

'Only you' was produced by Doron Clinton.

Enjoy and share the clip directed by Adasa Cookey.