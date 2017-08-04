Home > Music Videos >

Reminisce :  'Ponmile' [Video]

Reminisce 'Ponmile' [Video]

On “Ponmile”, Reminisce touches on the themes of loyalty, trust, and love while speaking about domestic violence; an issue that has become rampant in our societies.

Reminisce returns with this moving record titled ‘Ponmile’.

It is a melodious yet introspective track that shows off Reminisce’s versatility as more than just a rapper, but a story teller and vocalist.

This mix is brought to life in the visuals of ‘Ponmile’ directed by Clarence Peters and starring leading Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola and rising film sensation, Lota Chukwu. ‘Ponmile’ was produced by Jospo, with live guitars by Femi Leye.

