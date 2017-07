Basemoe Records recording artist Radeo is out with video for his track titled 'Gentleman'.

Radeo calls on Reminisce the Alaga himself for a superb collaboration.

Radeo's track 'Gentleman' has all the goodness an Afropop track needs and it has this vibe of the Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti in it.

The video was beautifully directed by Unlimited L.A.