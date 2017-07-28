Home > Music Videos >

Pulse Music Video Chart :  Seyi Shay's 'Weekend vibes' seizes number one spot this week

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts.

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie play

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie

(SeyiShayVEVO)

Music WurlD – 'All I need'
Music D'Prince - 'Mofe'
Music Olamide - 'Summer body' ft Davido
Music D'Prince - 'Guys' ft Don Jazzy
Music Mars And Barzini – 'Colours' (International Edition)
Music Dapo Tuburna - 'Nothing' remix ft Olamide, Ycee
Music D'Prince - 'So nice' ft Wizkid
Music Peter Clarke -'Church'
Music Harrysong - 'Arabanko'
It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

 

Seyi shay - Weekend vibes remix ft Sarkodie

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie play

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie

(SeyiShayVEVO)

 

Flavour - Virtuous woman

Flavour sings about a Virtuous woman play

Flavour infuses his local tongue in praise of a 'Virtuous woman'

(Official Flavour (Youtube))

 

Omawumi - I no sure

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I No Sure' video.PNG play

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I no sure' video.PNG

(Official Omawumi (Youtube))

 

 

Mr Eazi -  Tilapia ft Medikal

Mr Eazi - Tilapia short feem play

Mr Eazi  - Tilapia short feem

(Mr Eazi/Youtube)

 

 

Yemi Alade - Charliee

Yemi Alade packs the energy in 'Charliee' video play

Yemi Alade packs the energy in 'Charliee' video

(YemiAladeVEVO/Youtube)

 

 

Ajebutter 22 - Ghana bounce

Ajebutter 22 Ghana bounce play

Ajebutter 22 in 'Ghana bounce'

(Ajebutter 22VEVO/Youtube)

 

 

Harrysong - Arabanko

play

 

 

Aramide - Bose

Aramide in 'Bose' video play

Aramide in 'Bose' video

(Aramide/Youtube)

 

 

Humblesmith - Focus

Humblesmith is swagged up in 'Focus' play

Humblesmith is all swagged up in 'Focus' video

(HumblesmithVEVO)

 

 

DJ Jimmy Jatt - Chase ft Burna Boy

DJ JIMMY JATT ft BURNA BOY - CHASE play

DJ JIMMY JATT ft BURNA BOY - CHASE

(DJ Jimmy Jatt / Youtube)
Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

