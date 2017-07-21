Pulse Music Video Chart :  Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'

It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

Omawumi - I no sure

Olamide - Summer body feat. Davido

Flavour - Baby na yoka

Mayorkun - Mama

Jon Ogah - Uncle suru feat. Adekunle Gold, Simi

Jinmi Abduls - Scum ft Mayorkun



Milli - Work

Vanessa Mdee - Kisela ft Peter 'Mr P' Psquare



Skales - Booty language ft Sarkodie

Show Dem Camp - Up To You ft Funbi