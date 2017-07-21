Home > Music Videos >

Pulse Music Video Chart :  Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'

Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng's team of seasoned music experts.

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I No Sure' video.PNG play

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I no sure' video.PNG

(Official Omawumi (Youtube))

It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

 

Omawumi - I no sure

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I No Sure' video.PNG play

Omawumi is no prisoner of love in 'I no sure' video.PNG

(Official Omawumi (Youtube))

 

Olamide - Summer body feat. Davido

Olamide's summer body video shot in miami florida USA play

Olamide's summer body video shot in miami florida USA

(OlamideVEVO/Youtube)

 

Flavour - Baby na yoka

Flavour - Baby Na Yoka play

Flavour - Baby Na Yoka

(Official Flavour (Youtube))

 

Mayorkun - Mama

Mayorkun MAMA play

Mayorkun MAMA

(DMW HQ (Youtube))

 

Jon Ogah - Uncle suru feat. Adekunle Gold, Simi

play BBNaija 2017 housemate Jon Ogah reaches for success in 'Uncle suru' (JonOgahVEVO/Youtube)

 

Jinmi Abduls - Scum ft Mayorkun

Jinmi Abduls - Scum (Official Video) ft. Mayorkun play

Jinmi Abduls - Scum (Official Video) ft. Mayorkun

(JinmiVEVO/Youtube)


Milli - Work

play Milli creates a thriller in 'Work' video (Save Milli / Youtube)

 

Vanessa Mdee - Kisela ft Peter 'Mr P' Psquare

Vanessa Mdee and Mr P (Psquare) make a good couple in romantic 'Kisela' play

Vanessa Mdee and Mr P (Psquare) make a good couple in romantic 'Kisela'

(Vanessa Mdee/Youtube)


Skales - Booty language ft Sarkodie

Skales - Booty language feat. Sarkodie play

Skales - Booty language feat. Sarkodie

(Skales (Youtube))

 

 

Show Dem Camp - Up To You ft Funbi

Show dem camp make a chilled laidback visual with 'Up 2 you' play

Show Dem Camp make a chilled laidback visual with 'Up to you'

(ShowDemCampVEVO/Youtube)

 

