Pulse Music Video Chart Olamide's 'Summer body' featuring Davido tops the chart this new week

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts.

Olamide and Davido give you guys that 'Summer body' play

Olamide and Davido give you guys that 'Summer body' 

(YBNL)

It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

 

Olamide - Summer body ft Davido

 

Flavour - Baby na yoka

 

Ycee - Don't need bae

 

Orezi - Cooking pot

 

Skales - Booty language ft Sarkodie

 

Phyno - If to say

 

Show Dem Camp - Up To You ft Funbi

 

Falz - Jeje

 

D'banj - It's not a lie ft Wande Coal, Harrysong

 

Omawumi - I no sure

