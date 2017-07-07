Pulse Music Video Chart :  Olamide's 'Summer body' featuring Davido tops the chart this new week

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

Olamide - Summer body ft Davido

Flavour - Baby na yoka

Ycee - Don't need bae

Orezi - Cooking pot

Skales - Booty language ft Sarkodie

Phyno - If to say

Show Dem Camp - Up To You ft Funbi

Falz - Jeje

D'banj - It's not a lie ft Wande Coal, Harrysong

Omawumi - I no sure