Patoranking :  'This kind love' ft Wizkid [Video]

Singer and songwriter, Patoranking, has released his the video of his single titled ‘This kind love’ ft Wizkid.
The singer who enjoys a healthy African following, and has toured numerous countries drops this off of his debut album “God Over Everything.” Wiz and Ranking are represented by two young actors, who role play and bring to life a social message denouncing domestic violence.
The visual is shot by by Clarence Peters.