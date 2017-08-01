Home > Music Videos >

Patoranking :  'This kind love' ft Wizkid [Video]

Patoranking 'This kind love' ft Wizkid [Video]

Wiz and Ranking are represented by two young actors, who role play and bring to life a social message denouncing domestic violence.

Ric Hassani 'Only you'[Video]
Music J. Martins - 'Betrayal' ft Phyno
Music Bowale - 'Afro love'
Singer and songwriter, Patoranking, has released his the video of his single titled ‘This kind love’ ft Wizkid.

The singer who enjoys a healthy African following, and has toured numerous countries drops this off of his debut album "God Over Everything."

The visual is shot by by Clarence Peters.

