Mars and Barzini not taking life too seriously in 'Colours'

Mars and Barzini 'Colours' [Video]

The video was shot on location in Dubai, and was directed by Mars and Barzini.

Afro-groove poster boys, ​Mars and Barzini are here with a video to their official sophomore single - 'Colours'.

The video was shot in various locations in Dubai​.​

Mars and Barzini met with Max Hellier and Karl Edwards of Max Hellier Photography and KE Motion pictures respectively and worked on the video treatment together.

The colours video is just as the duo intended - extremely playful with a tint of carefreeness. 'We just wanted something really light yet entertaining and colourful. Life is already hard enough as it is', the duo explained.''

