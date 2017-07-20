Pulse Music takes you back a couple of years to when the lively singer Kefee of blessed memory hit us with this infectious tune 'Kokoroko'.

Featuring Timaya who not being the sound the dancehall act was familiar with still brought his unique artistry to the collaboration.

The song which speaks of God's amazing love was an instant hit back then and arguably the biggest Nigerian song at the time.

Get into the nostalgic mood by watching the video clip again.