American singer and songwriter Frank Ocean has covered a 80's song by Nigerian disco singer Steve Monite at FYF Fest on Saturday July 22.

'Only you' was a disco song released in 1984 during the era of disco music.

Ocean's performance was backed by a band that included (Sandy) Alex G with actor Brad Pitt getting serenaded by the singer.

Also listen to Steve Monite's original here.