Flavour :  'Jaiye' [Video]

Flavour 'Jaiye' [Video]

Flavour just keeps the video coming. This is his sixth from his new album.

Terry tha rapman - 'Baby boy' remix ft Phero', SOS
Debbie Romeo - 'Popping'
DJ Spinall - 'Calm down' ft Mr Eazi
Flavour presents 'Jaiye', the sixth video and fifth track off his latest album titled, “Ijele – The Traveler.”

Directed by, Sesan Ogunro.

