Eugy Official is out with another visual for 'Prize' off his "Flavourz" EP.

The Flavourz EP encompassed emotions and dance, a project that showed off the singer's feelings for the ladies.

The video directed by Gabriella Kingsley gives off dancehall Caribbean vibes.

Watch and enjoy.