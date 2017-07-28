Home > Music Videos >

D'banj has released music video for 'Be with you'

D'banj 'Be with you' [Video]

Singer is out with the visual for love song which is off his forthcoming album ''KingDonCome''.

  • Published:
Clip of D'banj's 'Be with you' music video play

Clip of D'banj's 'Be with you' music video

(Instagram/Iambangalee)

Kokomaster has released the video for song 'Be with you'.

The song has been released first on Apple Music, with other video sharing platforms sure to follow soon.

He wrote on Instagram saying " So grateful to have made this Summer Jam #BeWithYou with beatsbydre You can watch it first on applemusic."

The song would be off his fourth solo studio album " Kingdoncome"  yet to be released.

D'banj is also setting out for an event in Kenya tagged "Koroga festival".

