Davido debuts at no.1 with 'Pere' ft. Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd

Pulse Music Video Chart Davido's 'Pere' debuts at number one on the countdown

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng's team of seasoned music experts.

Davido - Pere (Official Video) ft. Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug play

Davido - Pere (Official Video) ft. Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug

(DavidoVEVO/Youtube)

It’s another end of the week as the Pulse Music Video Chart gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

 

Davido - Pere ft Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd

Davido - Pere (Official Video) ft. Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug play

Davido - Pere (Official Video) ft. Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug

(DavidoVEVO/Youtube)

 

Seyi shay - Weekend vibes remix ft Sarkodie

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie play

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie

(SeyiShayVEVO)

Flavour - Virtuous woman

Flavour sings about a Virtuous woman play

Flavour infuses his local tongue in praise of a 'Virtuous woman'

(Official Flavour (Youtube))

Mr Eazi -  Tilapia ft Medikal

Mr Eazi - Tilapia short feem play

Mr Eazi  - Tilapia short feem

(Mr Eazi/Youtube)

 

Yemi Alade - Charliee

Yemi Alade packs the energy in 'Charliee' video play

Yemi Alade packs the energy in 'Charliee' video

(YemiAladeVEVO/Youtube)

 

Ajebutter 22 - Ghana bounce

Ajebutter 22 Ghana bounce play

Ajebutter 22 in 'Ghana bounce'

(Ajebutter 22VEVO/Youtube)

 

Harrysong - Arabanko

play

 

Adekunle Gold - Call on me

Adekunle Gold - Call on Me play

Adekunle Gold - Call on Me

(Youtube/AdekunleGoldVEVO)

 

Praiz - Me and you ft Sarkodie

Praiz - Me and You - Ft. Sarkodie official video play

Praiz in 'Me and you' official video

(Youtube/X3M Music)

Ric Hassani - Only you

Ric Hassani is head over heels for woman in 'Only you' play

Ric Hassani is head over heels for woman in 'Only you'

(Youtube/RicHassaniVEVO)
