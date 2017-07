Budding Afro pop singer, Chukwuyem Onyemaka Romeo, aka Cyprex, has dropped a video for the lovely song 'Money' directed by Ace film maker MattMax.



The new track is coming on the heels of the success of his previous single, Colombi, featuring Oritsefemi and Harrysong.

Cyprex's smooth vocals conveys the message in this song about love and money very warmly.

Enjoy.