Chief Obi :  'Carry go' ft Olamide

Chief Obi 'Carry go' ft Olamide

Chief Obi finds the spot where music and comedy coexist.

Album Ego Menar - "On Board"
Popular comedian Chief Obi releases the visuals for his debut single 'Carry Go', which features YBNL boss Olamide.

The video was shot by SM Productions.

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

