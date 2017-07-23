Chief Obi :  'Carry go' ft Olamide

Chief Obi finds the spot where music and comedy coexist.
Popular comedian Chief Obi releases the visuals for his debut single 'Carry Go', which features YBNL boss Olamide.
The video was shot by SM Productions.
