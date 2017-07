Afro-Soul Queen, Aramide, has released the video for Bose, a song off her debut album, "Suitcase."

This follows her lovely duet 'Truth' with Ghanaian-South African, Afro-pop star Adina.



The video, which was shot in the United States and directed by Megaboi, tells the tales of a young lady who is an expert at snitching on people. She spends her daily life doing nothing but ‘ofofo’.



Enjoy the video.