Following the remarkable success of Adekunle Gold's ‘One Night Stand’ U.K tour earlier July 2017, comes the video for 'Call on me'.

Gold in this song speaks of changing his style just to suit his woman's taste.

Adekunle Gold is gearing up for the release of his second studio album "About 30" which will be released in 2018.

The video which was shot in West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles by Dayo Oyelola and Peter Longno as Director of Photography

