Ada 'I overcame' [Video]

This wonderful clip will check your boxes if you are all about entertainment, life lessons and finding courage to face challenges.

  Published:

DJ X-Ray 'No lele' ft Skiibii [Video]
Pulse Music Video Chart Olamide's 'Summer body' featuring Davido tops the chart this new week
Akuchi 'Ringi ringi' ft Olamide [Video]
Jinmi Abduls 'Scum' ft Mayorkun [Video]
Gospel singer, Ada, has premiered the visuals of her new single, 'I overcame'.

The track which is off her album soon to be released album saw the songster introduce fans to yet another great visual.

Ada, who has built a reputation for exceptional releases built on the momentum from her previous works.

Her choice of location was of great use as she was able to perfectly illustrate the idea of the song which was about having dominion over challenges.

The video has embedded in it useful lessons about Christendom as well as just having the right mentality in respect to success.

Most notable in the visuals was the singer's high taste for quality costumes which brought elegance to the clip.

Shot in Erin-Ijesha and some sites in the University of Ife, both in Osun State, scenes from the video saw her battle and overcome perceived enemies.

Enjoy the gospel singer's performance in the Marvin Keys directed video.

