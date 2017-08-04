Home > Music >

Justin Bieber :  Superstar tells fans of "insecurities" after cancelling world tour

Justin Bieber Superstar tells fans of "insecurities" after cancelling world tour

The 23-year-old singer posted a confessional message on social media saying he had made "mistakes" but that he intended to learn.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Justin Bieber, performing onstage at the December 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, told fans Thursday he had made "mistakes" but intended to learn from them, weeks after cancelling his world tour play

Justin Bieber, performing onstage at the December 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, told fans Thursday he had made "mistakes" but intended to learn from them, weeks after cancelling his world tour

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Justin Bieber Superstar abruptly ends tour
One Love Manchester Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas join Manchester benefit gig
DJ Jimmy Jatt The master of disc jockey
Brit Awards 2016 Check out full list of winners
Taylor Swift Singer leads MTV EMA awards list with 9 nominations + full list
Despacito Malaysia bans hit song over sexual lyrics
Billboard Music Awards 2017 See full list of winners
Grammys 2017 "What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year", Adele on Beyonce losing out to her
Grammy Awards 2017 Check out the complete winners list
Grammys The top nominees at the awards
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop star who abruptly canceled a world tour last month, told fans Thursday he had sometimes let his "insecurities get the best of me."

The 23-year-old singer posted a confessional message on social media saying he had made "mistakes" but that he intended to learn from then in future.

"Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I'm not alone has kept me going," Bieber told his huge fan base.

The note came weeks after he scrapped his world tour due to "unforeseen circumstances." He was later involved in a traffic accident in which his vehicle hit and slightly injured a photographer.

"I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times," Bieber acknowledged. "I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes."

"What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them," he said.

The message gave no details as to why he canceled his world tour on July 24, despite the massive success of his 2015 album "Purpose."

The hit was a return to form after a series of tabloid incidents in which Bieber illegally raced a car through Miami and threw eggs at a neighbor's house.

"Me this taking time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE," he said. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my heart and soul to be sustainable."

"This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand," he said, finishing the message with a line in capital letters in which he declared that "I think there's something special about imperfections."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kanye West Artist sues insurers for $10 million over canceled tourbullet
2 A1 Hub Digital recording studio now open!bullet
3 Aramide Artist says "my music is inspirational"bullet

Music

Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie
Pulse Music Video Chart Seyi Shay's 'Weekend vibes' seizes number one spot this week
Grime artist Stormzy is among several music acts up for the prestigious Mercury Prize
Mercury Prize Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Alt-J compete
Justin Bieber has abruptly canceled the remainder of his world tour, citing "unforeseen circumstances"
Justin Bieber Superstar abruptly ends tour
Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'