A1 Hub :  Digital recording studio now open!

A1-HUB (aka Afromediahub International) is a total solution powerhouse for everything media and a world class Sound & Music production Center.
We came together to form a place where digital connects with analogue and creative forces in all its glory with African flavor in the heart of it all; to give both young older artist, producers, sound engineers, songwriters and movie producers in Africa a chance to explore the music industry without limits with all the capabilities of modern music technology.
We provide high quality Live and Digital recordings in modernly equipped air-conditioned studios with well designed and acoustically treated rooms that offer perfect atmosphere for creativity.
We have certified mixing, mastering and sound engineers with several graduate and masters degree (music) professionals who take lessons on musical instruments and music production with flexible time slots.
Our Services
Full Live Band for All Events
Rehearsal Hall
Music, Sound Track, Jingle Production/Training
DJ Services
Graphic Arts
Music Video Production
Website Design & Hosting (Nigeria & Overseas)
Personal & Enterprise Software Development
Social Media Marketing & Social Media Management
Album Promotion
Music Consultancy Services.
JAMMER – Monthly Jam Session
We have people come in & have fun, bands meet quarterly. This session provides an essential networking opportunity.
XRONIAPOLLA – Happy Birthday Debut Single
Make your birthday a memorable one. Come in & do a song, trip your family and friends! You don’t need to be a singer or know how to sing
We will assist you to form the lyrics from you ideas, create the beats and gbam you can never tell!
IMAGINATOR – A Free Music Recording Session
To support aspiring musicians in Africa, A1-HUB provides emerging artists the opportunity to record, mix, and master their music at no cost.
The last Saturday of every two (2) months has been allocated for this purpose.
Interested artistes should apply with a brief detail about them, their Facebook name, Instagram handle, mobile number, e-mail and contact address
Also to qualify for the free session a 30-60 seconds phone recording of the song or any popular song should to be sent to whatsapp to 09094255925 or afromediahub@gmail.com.
Three artists will be selected for each episode.
Selected artistes can come along with the instrumental of the song they want to record if they have it.
(Terms and conditions apply).
Hardware & Software and Plugins
Our hardware ranges from live and digital mixers to sound and effect processors; Live and digital drums to best rigs in Africa.
We have traditional/local African drums and musical equipment from different parts of Africa.
Our extensive SFX banks of software and plugins are unprecedented as our in-house computer and sound engineers are tech savvy.
We can quickly conjure up evocative soundscapes that will bring your creation to life. From realism to the most delusional textures, we will create what your image calls for.
Wouldn't you rather define your sound with quality and class?
Then you should Try Afromediahub!
Opening Hours
Monday - Saturday: - 9 AM to 8 PM
Sunday: - 2:00 PM to 8 PM
Special Hours: - All Night 11 PM – 4 AM
Nigeria
Address: - 6B Itumo Ogbonna Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Nigeria
Call 09094255925, 08165515560 or visit the website on www.afromediahub.com or instagram @afromediahub Facebook or YouTube
Ghana
@ A1 STUDIOS.
CALL: 0508234731, 0262151948
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/patzybeat4all?_rdc=1&_rdr
Don’t Wait! Book Your Sessions Now
Call 09094255925, 08165515560
More Services:
Music Production Applications (Latest):
Fruity Loops (FL) 12.4.1
Propellerheads Reason 8.5 with VST support
Logic Pro X 10.2.4
Pro Tools 12.5 and Pro Tools HD 12.5
Maschine Studio 2.6.5
StudioOne
Cubase 9
Garage Band
Top Courses
Music Production
Mixing & Mastering
Song Structure & Composition
Drums Specials:
Drum Programing & Beat Making – Basic
Beat Making – Intermediate
Live Drumming – Analogue
Special Courses on Vocals:
Voice Over
Vocal Editing
Voice Training
Midi Specials:
Midi Basics
Music Production via IPhone, IPad and Android Phone
Special Courses on Keyboard
Music Theory and Keyboard – Basic
Keyboard – Intermediate
Keyboard - Advanced
Bass Guitar Specials
Music Theory and Bass Guitar – Basic
Bass Guitar – Intermediate
Bass Guitar - Advanced
Lead Guitar Specials
Music Theory and Lead Guitar – Basic
Bass Lead – Intermediate
Bass Lead - Advanced
Saxophone Specials
Music Theory and Saxophone – Basic
Saxophone – Intermediate
Saxophone - Advanced
In-House Plugins
NEXUS 2 (latest update / 2.7.4)
KOMPLETE 11 ULTIMATE Update (87 products, 18,000+ sounds, 500+ GB of instruments and effects.)
Komplete Kontrol
Maschine Studio
Kontakt/Massive/ Battery/
Waves Complete 2017/Waves Tune
Izotope Ozone 7 / Nectar / Vocal Synth /Trash/Stutter Edit/ Alloy/ RX 5/Insight (Latest)
T-Racks
Omnisphere
Trilian
AutoTune 8.5/Auto-Tune EFX/Auto-Tune EVO
Melodyne Studio
FabFilter (Full Bundle)
EZkeys
EZDrummer
EZmix
Addictive Drummer
Superior Drummer
Amplitude 4
SampleTank 3
This is a featured post.