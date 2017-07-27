A1 Hub :  Digital recording studio now open!

Home > Music >

A1-HUB (aka Afromediahub International) is a total solution powerhouse for everything media and a world class Sound & Music production Center.

A1-HUB (aka Afromediahub International) is a total solution powerhouse for everything media and a world class Sound & Music production Center.

We came together to form a place where digital connects with analogue and creative forces in all its glory with African flavor in the heart of it all; to give both young older artist, producers, sound engineers, songwriters and movie producers in Africa a chance to explore the music industry without limits with all the capabilities of modern music technology.

We provide high quality Live and Digital recordings in modernly equipped air-conditioned studios with well designed and acoustically treated rooms that offer perfect atmosphere for creativity.

We have certified mixing, mastering and sound engineers with several graduate and masters degree (music) professionals who take lessons on musical instruments and music production with flexible time slots.

Our Services

  • Full Live Band for All Events

  • Rehearsal Hall

  • Music, Sound Track, Jingle Production/Training

  • DJ Services

  • Graphic Arts

  • Music Video Production

  • Website Design & Hosting (Nigeria & Overseas)

  • Personal & Enterprise Software Development

  • Social Media Marketing & Social Media Management

  • Album Promotion

  • Music Consultancy Services.

JAMMER – Monthly Jam Session

We have people come in & have fun, bands meet quarterly. This session provides an essential networking opportunity.

XRONIAPOLLA – Happy Birthday Debut Single

Make your birthday a memorable one. Come in & do a song, trip your family and friends! You don’t need to be a singer or know how to sing

We will assist you to form the lyrics from you ideas, create the beats and gbam you can never tell! 

IMAGINATOR – A Free Music Recording Session

To support aspiring musicians in Africa, A1-HUB provides emerging artists the opportunity to record, mix, and master their music at no cost.

The last Saturday of every two (2) months has been allocated for this purpose.

Interested artistes should apply with a brief detail about them, their Facebook name, Instagram handle, mobile number, e-mail and contact address

Also to qualify for the free session a 30-60 seconds phone recording of the song or any popular song should to be sent to whatsapp to 09094255925 or afromediahub@gmail.com.

Three artists will be selected for each episode.

Selected artistes can come along with the instrumental of the song they want to record if they have it.

(Terms and conditions apply).

Hardware & Software and Plugins

Our hardware ranges from live and digital mixers to sound and effect processors; Live and digital drums to best rigs in Africa.

We have traditional/local African drums and musical equipment from different parts of Africa.

Our extensive SFX banks of software and plugins are unprecedented as our in-house computer and sound engineers are tech savvy.

We can quickly conjure up evocative soundscapes that will bring your creation to life. From realism to the most delusional textures, we will create what your image calls for.

Wouldn't you rather define your sound with quality and class?
Then you should Try Afromediahub!

Opening Hours

Monday - Saturday: - 9 AM to 8 PM

Sunday: - 2:00 PM to 8 PM

Special Hours: - All Night 11 PM – 4 AM

Nigeria

Address: - 6B Itumo Ogbonna Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Nigeria

Call 09094255925, 08165515560 or visit the website on www.afromediahub.com or instagram @afromediahub Facebook   or YouTube

Ghana

@ A1 STUDIOS.

CALL: 0508234731, 0262151948

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/patzybeat4all?_rdc=1&_rdr

Don’t Wait! Book Your Sessions Now

Call 09094255925, 08165515560

More Services:

Music Production Applications (Latest):

  • Fruity Loops (FL) 12.4.1

  • Propellerheads Reason 8.5 with VST support

  • Logic Pro X 10.2.4

  • Pro Tools 12.5 and Pro Tools HD 12.5

  • Maschine Studio 2.6.5

  • StudioOne

  • Cubase 9

  • Garage Band

Top Courses

  • Music Production

  • Mixing & Mastering

  • Song Structure & Composition

Drums Specials:

  • Drum Programing  & Beat Making – Basic

  • Beat Making – Intermediate

  • Live Drumming – Analogue

Special Courses on Vocals:

  • Voice Over

  • Vocal Editing

  • Voice Training

Midi Specials:

  • Midi Basics

  • Music Production via IPhone, IPad and Android Phone

Special Courses on Keyboard

  • Music Theory and Keyboard – Basic

  • Keyboard – Intermediate

  • Keyboard - Advanced

Bass Guitar Specials

  • Music Theory and Bass Guitar – Basic

  • Bass Guitar – Intermediate

  • Bass Guitar - Advanced

Lead Guitar Specials

  • Music Theory and Lead Guitar – Basic

  • Bass Lead – Intermediate

  • Bass Lead - Advanced

Saxophone Specials

  • Music Theory and Saxophone – Basic

  • Saxophone – Intermediate

  • Saxophone - Advanced

In-House Plugins

  • NEXUS 2 (latest update / 2.7.4)

  • KOMPLETE 11 ULTIMATE Update (87 products, 18,000+ sounds, 500+ GB of instruments and effects.)

  • Komplete Kontrol

  • Maschine Studio

  • Kontakt/Massive/ Battery/

  • Waves Complete 2017/Waves Tune

  • Izotope Ozone 7 / Nectar / Vocal Synth /Trash/Stutter Edit/ Alloy/ RX 5/Insight (Latest)

  • T-Racks

  • Omnisphere

  • Trilian

  • AutoTune 8.5/Auto-Tune EFX/Auto-Tune EVO

  • Melodyne Studio

  • FabFilter (Full Bundle) 

  • EZkeys

  • EZDrummer

  • EZmix

  • Addictive Drummer

  • Superior Drummer

  • Amplitude 4

  • SampleTank 3

