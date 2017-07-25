Yvonne Orji talks what season 2 of "Insecure" has for Molly

The second season of "Insecure" returned on Sunday, July 23, 2017, with Nigerian born actress Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter.

In an interview with The Cut, the actress spoke about what the season has for her character.

She says the season is more about evolution for Molly, who will discover what some of her issues are and how she can handle them.

“She’s going to be discovering what her issues are and how she can deal with it,” she said.

Molly isn't perfect and that's what makes her character relatable. Orji is also not oblivious to this imperfection.

"Molly is not perfect and we allow her to be not perfect. Listen, I am sure that there’s a day that Oprah will wake up and feel like something is wrong in her life.

"I’m sure Michelle Obama wakes up and thinks, For the past eight years I’ve been one of the strongest black people in the world, but she has days when she might wake up, like, Gosh, what is happening right now? As strong as we are, we have our moments.

"My mama is an African woman who had four kids and was a nurse for 25 years, and she had her moments. I’ve seen her cry. I think that’s the refreshing and scary thing about a character like Molly: It’s like, Oh God, yes, I’ve been there.”

There are differences between Molly and Orji. Unlike Molly, Orji doesn't really like dating.

According to her, she understands that she is not the girl everyone would want to date.

“I’m not smashing. I’m not naïve. I know it’s 2017," she says.

A virgin at 33, Orji was raised Catholic and has a Twitter bio that reads “Jesus and I roll tight.”

On "Insecure," she plays a successful, funny, romantically challenged and sexually free lawyer, Molly Carter, who is also Issa's best friend.