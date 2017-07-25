Home > Movies >

Yvonne Orji talks what season 2 of "Insecure" has for Molly

"Insecure" Yvonne Orji says season 2 is about evolution for Molly

Yvonne Orji talks the difference between herself and Molly in "Insecure", what she appreciates about her character and what season 2 has for her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Orji play

Yvonne Orji

(The Cut)

"Insecure" Watch new trailer for season 2
Chike Okonkwo "I didn't audition for "Birth of a Nation"
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on "Insecure" should be your new favourite
'Gbegi' Watch Deyemi Okanlawon in 1st Yoruba indigenous movie [Video]
Ike Nnaebue Top 8 movies directed by filmmaker
Tu Face Idibia, Omawumi Megbele, Terry G 7 musicians that have featured in a Nollywood movie
'First Gen' The trials and tribulations of being a 1st Gen Nigerian-American
Pulse List 10 best Nollywood movie soundtracks in last decade
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Is Jenifa the biggest, most influential Nigerian TV character?
Chike Okonkwo British-Nigerian actor talks "Birth of a Nation," Nollywood, working with Nate Parker
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The second season of "Insecure" returned on Sunday, July 23, 2017, with Nigerian born actress Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter.

In an interview with The Cut, the actress spoke about what the season has for her character.

She says the season is more about evolution for Molly, who will discover what some of her issues are and how she can handle them.

“She’s going to be discovering what her issues are and how she can deal with it,” she said.

play

Molly isn't perfect and that's what makes her character relatable. Orji is also not oblivious to this imperfection.

"Molly is not perfect and we allow her to be not perfect. Listen, I am sure that there’s a day that Oprah will wake up and feel like something is wrong in her life.

"I’m sure Michelle Obama wakes up and thinks, For the past eight years I’ve been one of the strongest black people in the world, but she has days when she might wake up, like, Gosh, what is happening right now? As strong as we are, we have our moments.

"My mama is an African woman who had four kids and was a nurse for 25 years, and she had her moments. I’ve seen her cry. I think that’s the refreshing and scary thing about a character like Molly: It’s like, Oh God, yes, I’ve been there.”

play

There are differences between Molly and Orji. Unlike Molly, Orji doesn't really like dating.

According to her, she understands that she is not the girl everyone would want to date.

“I’m not smashing. I’m not naïve. I know it’s 2017," she says.

A virgin at 33, Orji was raised Catholic and has a Twitter bio that reads “Jesus and I roll tight.”

On "Insecure," she plays a successful, funny, romantically challenged and sexually free lawyer, Molly Carter, who is also Issa's best friend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Adebayo Faleti Veteran actor and poet dies at 86bullet
2 Adebayo Faleti 7 things you probably didn't know about late actorbullet
3 Pulse Movie Review Dunkirk is a mind-blowing war masterpiecebullet

Movies

Chika Ike and Mofe Duncan in "Dark Past"
"Dark Past" Watch Chika Ike, Mofe Duncan, Mercy Aigbe in trailer
Pulse Movie Review "Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie for most Nigerians
Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones"
"Game of Thrones" Showrunners explain the confusing Arya's direwolf reunion
Adebayo Faleti.
Adebayo Faleti Celebrities react to actor and poet's death at 86