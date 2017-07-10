What do you think of The Voice Nigeria season 2 judges so far?

The second season of The Voice Nigeria kicked off with Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Timi Dakolo and Waje as judges.

Over the weeks, there have been conversations about their ability to make independent decisions, or not.

On July 2, 2017, during the third The Voice Nigeria blind auditions, Yemi Alade screamed "turn" before the other judges hurriedly turned for Joy Ebiem, who was about wrapping her excellent rendition of Waje's “One Naira."

"He [Timi Dakolo] made me turn for you," Waje said to a contestant, Glory, on July 9, 2017.

Nice one Timi... Keep playing a fast one on the other judges since they depend on you to make their choices #TheVoiceNigeria — novo abere (@novorious) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The judges are so disappointing dis season😕 no independent judgement, just seeking validation from each other #thevoicenigeria — aminayusuf (@ameenah_y) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Voice Nigeria - the judges have gotten better! Love it! — Daphne Akatugba (@Mseloho) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Love love the judges on The Voice Nigeria😄 — H.J (@HuomaJackson) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#The voicE Nigeria it seems cubicles should be provided for these judges ....to avoid copy copy — JOJO (@jblazeroyalty) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Voice Nigeria....These judges are even more entertaining than the contestants😂 — Sherilyn (@sherilyn0007) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The winner of The Voice Nigeria last year, Arese, jettisoned her singing career for acting, it seems. The judges this year should join her. — charles novia (@charlesnovia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Every Sunday, Twitter comes alive during every episode of the second season of the reality show, and the contestants aren't the only ones under scrunity.

What are your thoughts? Does this season have the best coach lineup ever? Does this season have the worst coach lineup ever?

Share your thoughts in comment section.