What do you think of The Voice Nigeria season 2 judges so far?

Are you enjoying The Voice Nigeria season two coach lineup so far? What is your perception of their performance - amazing, dramatic or indecisive?
Over the weeks, there have been conversations about their ability to make independent decisions, or not.
On July 2, 2017, during the third The Voice Nigeria blind auditions, Yemi Alade screamed "turn" before the other judges hurriedly turned for Joy Ebiem, who was about wrapping her excellent rendition of Waje's “One Naira."
"He [Timi Dakolo] made me turn for you," Waje said to a contestant, Glory, on July 9, 2017.
Every Sunday, Twitter comes alive during every episode of the second season of the reality show, and the contestants aren't the only ones under scrunity.
What are your thoughts? Does this season have the best coach lineup ever? Does this season have the worst coach lineup ever?
