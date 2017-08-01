Watch trailer for Stanlee Ohikhuare's "Idahosa's Trails"

Stanlee Ohikhuare has released an extended trailer for his upcoming movie, "Idahosa Trails."

Original Story and Screenplay is by Stanlee Ohikhuare, who also directed the movie.

The story follows the coincidental experience of an American Journalist, who seeks to interview a reputable preacher based on his perception of the latter's role in the miraculous recovery of a popular chief in Benin City, whose recovery happened spontaneously after six years in a coma.

"Idahosa Trails" features David Schifter, Kunle Idowu (Frank Donga), Osas Ajibade, Liz Benson Ameye, Patrick Doyle, Charles Okafor and Akapo Akanni Adedamola.

The action thriller will make its debut on October 27, 2017.