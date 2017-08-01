KayKas Studios, Drama King Productions and Reel Laif Productions have released a new trailer "Dognapped."

Nigeria's first live action animated comedy, "Dognapped" is a family comedy about the life of an upcoming comedian Andy, who forms a relationship with a talking dog Bruno. They conquer their fears, battle their enemies, fall in love and rise to fame.

"Dognapped" stars Julius Agwu as the voice of Bruno, Odunlade Adekola, Tope Tedela, Lota Chukwu, Senator the Comedian, Funnybone, WofaiFada, Comedian Ebiye, Brutus Richard, Paul Utomi, Olive Amaechi, Aisha Sanni-Shittu, Promise Williams and Tunji Centric.

Produced by Temilola Adebayo, and written and directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie was initially scheduled to hit movie theatres in the first quarter of 2017.

A new release date is yet to be announced.