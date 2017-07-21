Watch Taraji P Henson in 1st trailer for "Proud Mary"

Screen Gems has released the first trailer for their upcoming action thriller "Proud Mary," which stars Taraji P. Henson as a hit woman.

The movie stars the Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner as the titular character whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy who awakens her maternal instinct in her that she never knew she had.

"Proud Mary" also stars Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley and Danny Glover.

Henson is most popular for her role on "Empire" as Cookie Lyon, the outspoken ex-wife and mother of Lucious Lyon's (Terrence Howard) three sons, who served a 17-year stretch in prison for drug dealing.

Directed by Babak Najafi, "Proud Mary" will debut in theaters Janurary 2018.