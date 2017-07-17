Watch official trailer of new movie starring Omotola Jalade

The official trailer for Kunle Afolayan's new movie, "Tribunal" is finally out!

The movie which is a collaboration between African Magic films and Golden Effects Pictures , stars Bimbo Manuel, Nobert Young, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Carol King, Funsho Adeolu, Ade Laoye, and Damilola Ogunsi, will make its debut on July 28, 2017.

"Tribunal" tells the story of Jimi, who becomes a ‘charge and bail’ lawyer after being hit by series of personal challenges that question his resolve as a man.

"Tribunal" is one of the three films commissioned by MultiChoice. Watch the official trailer below.