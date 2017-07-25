24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chika Ike has released the official trailer of her 1st 2017 production titled "Dark Past."

Produced by Chika Ike and directed by Serah Donald Onyeachor, the movie stars Chika Ike, Mofe Duncun, Mercy Aigbe, Lilian Afegbai and Lisa Henry.

The movie features Duncan as a married man who is torn between different women.

Ike made her debut as a producer in the movie "Miss Teacher," which starred her alongside Liz Benson, Jospeh Benjamin among others.

She has since produced "Happy Ending," "Locked Up," One Fine Day," "Äfrican Diva Reality Show" among others.

There's no scheduled release date for "Dark Past."