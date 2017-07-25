Home > Movies >

Watch Mofe Duncan, Chika Ike, Mercy Aigbe in "Dark Past"

Chika Ike has released the trailer for "Dark Past," her 1st 2017 production. The movie features Mofe Duncan, Mercy Aigbe and Lisa Afegbai.

Chika Ike has released the official trailer of her 1st 2017 production titled "Dark Past."

Produced by Chika Ike and directed by Serah Donald Onyeachor, the movie stars Chika Ike, Mofe Duncun, Mercy Aigbe, Lilian Afegbai and Lisa Henry.

The movie features Duncan as a married man who is torn between different women.

Chika Ike and Mofe Duncan in "Dark Past" play

Chika Ike and Mofe Duncan in "Dark Past"

 

Ike made her debut as a producer in the movie "Miss Teacher," which starred her alongside Liz Benson, Jospeh Benjamin among others.

She has since produced "Happy Ending," "Locked Up," One Fine  Day," "Äfrican Diva Reality Show" among others.

There's no scheduled release date for "Dark Past."

