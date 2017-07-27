Home > Movies >

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly :  Sisi Yemmie shares marriage experience so far in episode 99

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Sisi Yemmie shares marriage experience so far in episode 99

In the new episode of 'Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly' titled 'My Marriage so Far?' Sisi Yemmie and husband share a tiny bit of what marriage has been so far.

Sisi Weekly: Life in Lagos  - Episode 99 and half

Sisi Yemmie has released episode 99 of her weekly vlog.

play Sisi Yemmie

 

Official description of episode

Hello my loves, apologies the vlog is late-there will be more juicy videos for you this week as peace offering! Bobo and I celebrated our 3 year wedding anniversary this week and we share a tiny bit of what marriage has been so far...

If you want a detailed video about it, then request it!

