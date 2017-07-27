Sisi Yemmie has released episode 99 of her weekly vlog.

In the new episode which is titled 'What is wrong with women?' Sisi Yemmie tries to analyse why women love self sabotage.

Official description of episode

Hello my loves, apologies the vlog is late-there will be more juicy videos for you this week as peace offering! Bobo and I celebrated our 3 year wedding anniversary this week and we share a tiny bit of what marriage has been so far...

If you want a detailed video about it, then request it!