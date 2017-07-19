Home > Movies >

Watch episode 99 of Sisi Weekly: What do women want?

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 99: What is wrong with women?

In the new episode of 'Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly' titled 'What is wrong with women?' Sisi Yemmie tries to analyse why women love self sabotage.

Sisi Yemmie has released episode 98 of her weekly vlog.

In the new episode which is titled 'What is wrong with women?' Sisi Yemmie tries to analyse why women love self sabotage.

play Sisi Yemmie

 

Official description of episode

Hello loves, bringing you your weekly dose of Life in Lagos! Question for you: why do women love self sabotage? Watch to vlog to see why I asked. I also have an evening out celebrating Dimma Umeh's 100k subscriber milestone.

