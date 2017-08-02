Home > Movies >

Watch episode 8 of "Officer Titus"

"Officer Titus" Oga Titus meets a Lagos looker in episode 8

In episode eight of "Officer Titus," Oga Titus and Officer Odafe try to charge a driver for parking indiscriminately.

  • Published:
Officer Titus and Odafe meet a Lagos Looker in episode 3 of web series play

Officer Titus and Odafe meet a Lagos Looker in episode 3 of web series

(YouTube )

"Motion Pictures with Chidumga" What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that other web series aren't?
"Officer Titus" Watch episode 1 titled "Training Day"
"Officer Titus" Oga Titus gets double trouble in episode 2
"Officer Titus" Oga Titus and Apko end an Uber ride in episode 3
"Officer Titus" Oga Titus and Akpo accost a group of soldiers in episode 4
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ndani TV has released the eighth episode of "Officer Titus" season three, titled "Lagos Looker."

In episode eight of "Officer Titus," Oga Titus and  Officer Odafe meet a Lagos looker as they try to charge a driver for parking indiscriminately.

How does this encounter end? Find out in new episode which can be watched below.

Officer Titus Season 3 play Season 3 of Officer Titus (Bella Naija)

 

The new episode of the Ndani TV original series features Kelechi Udegbe as the titular character alongside Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu.

The web series returned for a third season on May 1, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new...bullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke talk epic Jon-Daenerys...bullet
3 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet

Movies

"Dance to my Beat" official poster
"Dance to My Beat" 1st look at poster featuring Mary Lazarus, Toyin Aimakhu, Joseph Benjamin
Mike Ezuruonye during an interview with Pulse Nigeria
Mike Ezuruonye "Brother Jewku" actor shares his 5 favourite Nollywood movies of the last 10 years
Odunlade Adekola in "Tobajewo"
"Tobajewo" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Shola Kosoko, Segun Ogungbe in new movie
Episode 6 of Marcy Dolapo Oni's "My Pregnancy Diaries"
"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni talks about concerns of her nose spreading in episode 6