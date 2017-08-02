Ndani TV has released the eighth episode of "Officer Titus" season three, titled "Lagos Looker."

In episode eight of "Officer Titus," Oga Titus and Officer Odafe meet a Lagos looker as they try to charge a driver for parking indiscriminately.

How does this encounter end? Find out in new episode which can be watched below.

The new episode of the Ndani TV original series features Kelechi Udegbe as the titular character alongside Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu.

The web series returned for a third season on May 1, 2017.