Ndani TV has released the seventh episode of "Officer Titus" season three, titled "Extreme Makeover."

In episode seven of "Officer Titus," Oga Titus, Officer Akpo and Odafe are back on the streets, and this time they get a quick makeover from their "victim."

The new episode of the Ndani TV original series features Kelechi Udegbe as the titular character alongside Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu.