Ndani TV has released the sixth episode of "Officer Titus" season three, titled "Birthday Surprise."

In episode 6 of "Officer Titus," Oga Titus has a birthday surprise planed for Sisi in episode 6.

The new episode of the Ndani TV original series features Kelechi Udegbe as the titular character alongside Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu.