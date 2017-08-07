Home > Movies >

Watch episode 6 of "Lagos Big Boy" titled "No One Knows My Face"

"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 6 of web series: "No One Knows My Face"

On episode six of "Lagos Big Boy," Shayo finally gets BJ to a studio to record his first single, and a surprise talent is discovered while at it.

  • Published:
Episode 6 of Lagos Big Boy play

Episode 6 of Lagos Big Boy

(YouTube/NdaniTv)

"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
AMAA 2017 3 memorable moments from 13th edition
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 2 of web series
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 3 of web series: "Sign Da Ting"
"Motion Pictures with Chidumga" What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that other web series aren't?
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NdaniTV has released the sixth episode of the web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode six of "Lagos Big Boy," Shayo finally gets BJ to a studio to record his first single, and a surprise talent is discovered while at it. The guys decide to return Highboy's instruments to him, but at a cost.

play A scene from episode 6 of "Lagos Big Boy" (YouTube/NdaniTV)

 

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

Lagos Big Boy play

Lagos Big Boy

 

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 4bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battlesbullet
3 50 Cent Rapper compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," says he's...bullet

Movies

Dayna in episode 3 of Everything in Between
“Everything In Between” Watch episode 3 of web series
D'Prince and Tiwa Savage at the Kennis FM Opening Party
Kennis FM Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, 2Face idibia attend opening party [Photos]
Episode 3 of The Barman TV
"The Barman TV" Watch episode 3 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
Arya Stark's duel with Brienne of Tarth
"Game of Thrones" Here's how Twitter reacted to epic season 7, episode 4