Watch episode 6 of "Lagos Big Boy" titled "No One Knows My Face"

NdaniTV has released the sixth episode of the web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode six of "Lagos Big Boy," Shayo finally gets BJ to a studio to record his first single, and a surprise talent is discovered while at it. The guys decide to return Highboy's instruments to him, but at a cost.

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.