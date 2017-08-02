Dolapo Oni is pregnant and is documenting her experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries."

In episode six of the web series, Dolapo Oni talks about about concerns of her nose spreading. "Has my nose spread?" she asks.

She also shares the experience of her first trip to the labour ward.

Marcy who got married in August 2015, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

"My Pregnancy Series" is her third web series. She is popular for "So You Wanna Get Married" and "The Marcy Project.