Home > Movies >

Watch episode 6 of Dolapo Oni's Pregnancy Diaries

"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni talks about concerns of her nose spreading in episode 6

Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience and in a new video, she talks about c

  • Published:
Episode 6 of Marcy Dolapo Oni's "My Pregnancy Diaries" play

Episode 6 of Marcy Dolapo Oni's "My Pregnancy Diaries"

"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni shares her fatigue experience in episode 3
"Relatives" Dolapo Oni, Bimbo Manuel, Chigul lead new comedy TV series
"So You Wanna Get Married" Are you in an unhealthy relationship?
"So You Wanna Get Married" Do we have only one soul mate?
Dolapo Oni Sijuade TV host is rocking that baby bump [PHOTOS]
Dolapo Oni Photos from actress' baby shower
Marcy Dolapo Oni TV host expecting baby with husband
"So You Wanna Get Married" At what point do you define a relationship?
Relationship Wednesday Is there really a soulmate out there for everyone?
"So You Wanna Get Married" Should you buy the cow or milk it now? Episode 30 is about premarital sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dolapo Oni is pregnant and is documenting her experience in her new vlog, "My Pregnancy Diaries."

In episode six of the web series, Dolapo Oni talks about about concerns of her nose spreading. "Has my nose spread?" she asks.

She also shares  the experience of her first trip to the labour ward.

 

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience play

TV host and actress Dolapo Oni is documenting her pregnancy experience

(Instagram/DolapoOni)

 

Marcy who got married in August 2015, announced her pregnancy on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

"My Pregnancy Series" is her third web series. She is popular for "So You Wanna Get Married" and "The Marcy Project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game Of Thrones" Hackers attack HBO cyber, threaten to leak new...bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet
3 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the...bullet

Movies

Ndani Real Talk
Ndani TV New season, new host, new topics
Fela Kuti
"The Black President" The Fela Anikulapo-Kuti biographical movie that never happened
Dognapped Poster
"Dognapped" Watch Tope Tedela, Lota Chukwu, Odunlade Adekola in new trailer
"Idahosa Trails" Watch extended trailer featuring Patrick Doyle, Liz Benson, David Schifter