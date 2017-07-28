Home > Movies >

Watch episode 5 of "Lagos Big Boy" titled "My First Single"

"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 5 of web series: "No One Knows My Face"

In episode five of "Lagos Big Boy," Shayo finally gets BJ a studio to record his first single, and a surprise talent is discovered while at it.

  • Published:
Lagos Big Boy play

Lagos Big Boy

NdaniTV has released the fifth episode of the web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode five of "Lagos Big Boy," Shayo finally gets BJ a studio to record his first single, and a surprise talent is discovered while at it.

The guys decide to return Highboy's instruments to him, but at a cost.

The episode features music by Fela, Flash, JB Clem, Bad Bridge LOS, That Boy GMK and The Otherside.

play Lagos Big Boy episode 5 (YouTube )

 

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

play

 

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.

The new episode also features Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winner, Salami Rotimi.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

