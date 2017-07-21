Watch episode 4 of "Lagos Big Boy" titled "My First Single"

NdaniTV has released the fourth episode of the new web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode four of "Lagos Big Boy," after losing his job, Shayo finds himself in more trouble on his way to drop off the guys at home.

Rambo threatens the gang and insists on collecting his "bar".

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.