Home > Movies >

Watch episode 4 of "Lagos Big Boy" titled "My First Single"

"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 4 of web series: "My first single"

On episode four of "Lagos Big Boy," after losing his job, Shayo finds himself in more trouble on his way to drop off the guys at home.

  • Published:
Lagos Big Boy play

Lagos Big Boy

"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
AMAA 2017 3 memorable moments from 13th edition
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 2 of web series
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 3 of web series: "Sign Da Ting"
"Motion Pictures with Chidumga" What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that other web series aren't?
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NdaniTV has released the fourth episode of the new web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode four of "Lagos Big Boy," after losing his job, Shayo finds himself in more trouble on his way to drop off the guys at home.

Rambo threatens the gang and insists on collecting his "bar".

play

 

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

play

 

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed Minister clarifies banning overseas production of music, moviesbullet
2 Pulse Movie Review War for the Planet of the Apes is the perfect end...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub trafficbullet

Movies

Jon Snow and Littlefinger in "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2
"Game of Thrones" This is what to expect from season 7, episode 2
Episode 2 of The Bar Man TV
"The Barman TV" Watch episode 2 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
Africa Magic's Jemeji airs 100th episode
"Jemeji" Cast Celebrates 100th episode milestone with impressions of characters
Alter Ego poster
Showing At The Cinemas "Dunkirk," "Alter Ego," "Spider-Man: Homecoming"