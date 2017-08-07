Home > Movies >

Watch episode 3 of web series "Everything In Between"

“Everything In Between” Watch episode 3 of web series

Watch episode three of "Everything in Between," a web series which explores issues of love, sexuality and societal pressure.

  • Published:
Dayna in episode 3 of Everything in Between play

Dayna in episode 3 of Everything in Between

"My Pregnancy Diaries" Dolapo Oni talks about monitoring spirits in episode 5
Pulse Movie Review "Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie for most Nigerians
Pulse Series Review Ndani TV's "Lagos Big Boy" is dead on arrival
"Skinny Girl in Transit" Season 4 of web series to feature new cast members
"Motion Pictures with Chidumga" What is "Skinny Girl in Transit" doing right that other web series aren't?
Linda Ejiofor Actress reveals other "Tinsel" character she would have loved to play
"Queen Sugar" 5 things you should know about this must-see TV show
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) in association with Alleykat Media, has released the first two episodes of "Everything in Between."

Starring Ashionye Raccah, Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Daniel Effiong, Zara Udofia among others, “Everything In Between” is a drama series that explores issues of sacrifice, love, sexuality, and societal pressure.

The series tells the stories of three young professionals; Emma Okoye, Dayna Elliot and Demola Ogunjimi, and their struggle to conform to what is considered the norm in the Nigerian society.

play Official poster for "Everything in Between

 

The characters in the web series are all faced with  similar challenges and are judged on the basis of who they are and who they love.

play Dayna is being blackmailed by her ex husband (YouTube )

What do you think of the web series so far?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 4bullet
2 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 2nd round of battlesbullet
3 50 Cent Rapper compares "Power" with "Game of Thrones," says he's...bullet

Movies

Episode 6 of Lagos Big Boy
"Lagos Big Boy" Watch episode 6 of web series: "No One Knows My Face"
Episode 3 of The Barman TV
"The Barman TV" Watch episode 3 of Africa's 1st Bartender reality show
Arya Stark's duel with Brienne of Tarth
"Game of Thrones" Here's how Twitter reacted to epic season 7, episode 4
Funke Akindele and Juliana Olayode in "Jenifa's Diary"
"Jenifa's Diary" It's not time for Funke Akindele's comedy TV series to end