Watch episode 3 of "Olajumoke's Sauce"

Former bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has released the third episode of her vlog, "Olajumoke Sauce."

In episode three of "Olajumoke Sauce," Orisaguna talks about her life back home before she moved to Lagos.

She encouraged people to avoid self pity and go out in search of opportunities.

According to her, she is a trained hair stylist and had a salon before she came to Lagos to hustle.

Orisaguna came into the limelight in 2016, after she stumbled on Ty Bello's photoshoot set with Tinnie Tempah

In March 2017, the bread seller turned model celebrated the one year anniversary of her discovery on the streets by TY Bello during a Tinie Tempah shoot.