Home > Movies >

Watch episode 10 and 11 of "Tiannah's Empire."

"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 10, 11 of reality TV show

Watch episode 10 and 11 of Toyin Lawani's reality series, "Tiannah's Empire."

  • Published: , Refreshed:

“Tiannah’s Empire” Watch episode 3 of Toyin Lawani's reality series
Tiannah's Empire Toyin Lawani's reality series is surprisingly not the worst thing on TV
Tiannah's Empire Watch episode one of reality series
“Tiannah’s Empire” Watch episode 2 of Toyin Lawani's reality series
“Tiannah’s Empire” Watch official trailer for Toyin Lawani's reality series
“Tiannah’s Empire” Toyin Lawani's reality series premieres in Nigeria
"Tiannah's Empire" Watch episode 5 of reality TV show
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has released the 10th and 11th episode of her reality series “Tiannah’s Empire.”

In the episodes, Lawani attends the 2016 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria. She also meets with Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, and her daughter.

New episode of Toyin Lawani's reality show play

New episode of Toyin Lawani's reality show

 

Tiannah's Empire Reality TV Show reveals the behind the scenes daily activities of Serial Entrepreneur and Fashion Mogul, Toyin Lawani, and how she juggles from controlling 30 different business and being a mum of two, Tiannah and Tenor.

play

 

Executive Produced by Mo Abudu, the series focuses on Lawani's life, journey, pain, work, family life and how she manages her various businesses.

New episode of Toyin Lawani's reality show
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 Adebayo Faleti 'I wear my late husband's underwear' - Actor's Widowbullet
3 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet

Movies

Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
"Hakkunde" Toyin Aimakhu, Rahama Sadau, Lai Mohammed, AY Makun attend premiere
Organizers announce the 2017 Lights Camera Action!!!
Lights, Camera, Africa!!! 7th edition of film festival to kick off September 29
Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3
The Voice Nigeria Battles Premiere episode
The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battles