Watch episode 10 and 11 of "Tiannah's Empire."

Fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has released the 10th and 11th episode of her reality series “Tiannah’s Empire.”

In the episodes, Lawani attends the 2016 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria. She also meets with Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, and her daughter.

Tiannah's Empire Reality TV Show reveals the behind the scenes daily activities of Serial Entrepreneur and Fashion Mogul, Toyin Lawani, and how she juggles from controlling 30 different business and being a mum of two, Tiannah and Tenor.

Executive Produced by Mo Abudu, the series focuses on Lawani's life, journey, pain, work, family life and how she manages her various businesses.