Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle In Time"

"A Wrinkle in Time" Watch Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon in 1st trailer

Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time," which stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon.

Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time" play

Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time"

There's a trailer for the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s "A Time in the Wrinkle," directed by Ava DuVernay, who helmed the 2015 movie, "Selma."

The trailer which has generated excitement from fans features Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit respectively.

Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time" play

Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time"

 

The three play three peculiar women who send Meg Curry, her brother, and her friend to space in search for her missing scientist father.

 

 

The anticipated movie also stars Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine as the missing father.

"A Wrinkle in Time" makes DuVernay the first African-American woman to direct a movie with a budget over $100 million.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 9, 2018.

