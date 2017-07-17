Watch 1st trailer for Ava DuVernay’s "A Wrinkle In Time," which stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon.

There's a trailer for the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s "A Time in the Wrinkle," directed by Ava DuVernay, who helmed the 2015 movie, "Selma."

The trailer which has generated excitement from fans features Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit respectively.

The three play three peculiar women who send Meg Curry, her brother, and her friend to space in search for her missing scientist father.

A wrinkle in time has such a RICH cast + a phenomenal director + it's going to blow our minds and im ready — karla (@pinecavill) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Black Panther, A Wrinkle in Time, The Incredibles 2...gotta top it off w/ getting 45 the f*ck outta here & 2018 wil… https://t.co/mJTxJRWA5A — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The anticipated movie also stars Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine as the missing father.

What's the name of that company that puts you in a cryogenic sleep until the Wrinkle in Time movie comes out? — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"A Wrinkle in Time" makes DuVernay the first African-American woman to direct a movie with a budget over $100 million.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 9, 2018.