Home > Movies >

Vero Tshanda wins AMAA 2017 best actress for "Félicite"

AMAA 2017 Vero Tshanda wins best actress for "Félicité"

Vero Tshanda beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O and Bimbo Akintola to win the 2017 AMAA Best Actress for her role in "Félicite"

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vero Tshanda beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O and Bimbo Akintola to win the 2017 AMAA Best Actress for her role in "Félicite" play

Vero Tshanda beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O and Bimbo Akintola to win the 2017 AMAA Best  Actress  for her role in "Félicite"

(Getty Images )

AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winners
Akin Omotoso Filmmaker talks "Tell me Sweet Something," importance of musical score, what makes a film great
AMAA 2017 Nkem Owoh receives Lifetime Achievement Award
AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso wins best director for "Vaya"
AMAA 2017 The unpredictable and diverse 13th African Movie Academy Awards
AMAA 2017 14th edition will hold in Kigali, Rwanda
"Fifty The Series" What to expect from TV adaptation this July
AMVCA 2016 Akin Omotoso wins Best Director for “Tell Me Something Sweet”
AMAA 2017 “76” wins best Nigerian movie
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On July 15, 2017, Vero Tshanda won the AMAA 2017 Best Actress in a Leading  Role for her performance as the title character in"Félicité."

The Senegalese actress beat Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong'O, Bimbo Akintola, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Khabonina Quebeka, Josette Bushell-Mingo to the award.

In the drama, Tshanda played Félicité, a singer in a bar in Kinshasa, who goes on a frantic search when her  14-year-old son has a motorcycle accident.

play

 

Directed by Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Alain Gomis, "Félicité" also won the AMAA 2017 Best Film. 

It beat "The Last of Us," "A Mile in My Shoes," "Queen of Katwe," "93 Days," "76," "Vaya," "Wulu" and "Call Me Thief."

"Félicité" was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in the main competition section of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Jury Grand Prix award.

play A scene from "Felicite"

The 2017 AMAA which held on Sunday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, was hosted by Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim.

Other winners from the night include Akin Omotoso, who won best director for the movie "Vaya," and Jahwar Soudani' who won the Best Actor for his performance in "Last Of Us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso, Nkem Owoh, "76" among winnersbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this...bullet
3 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress shares 3 reasons why producers avoid...bullet

Movies

Jahwar Soudani as N in "The Last of Us" which earned him the AMAA 2017 Best Actor
AMAA 2017 Jahwar Soudani wins Best Actor for "The Last of Us"
Nkem Owoh on set of Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut "Lion Heart"
AMAA 2017 Nkem Owoh receives Lifetime Achievement Award
"76" poster
AMAA 2017 The unpredictable and diverse 13th African Movie Academy Awards
Akin Omotoso
AMAA 2017 Akin Omotoso wins best director for "Vaya"